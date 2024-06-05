Sign up
Photo 775
fruit bats
Stopped at Pine Creek and discovered two trees full of fruit bats. Seems I’m the only one in our group who finds them fascinating
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th June 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruitbat
Babs
ace
I find them fascinating but when you get hundreds of them congregating in trees together the smell is terrible
June 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture!
June 7th, 2024
