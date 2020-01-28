Previous
Miss Mary by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 639

Miss Mary

One of the sculptures at Brighton beach last night. Miss Mary is made from Recycled china, ceramics, glue, grout and sealants
Wylie ace
I love her! the sculpture and the light are just perfect. fav
January 28th, 2020  
Dianne
What an incredible sculpture.
January 28th, 2020  
