Photo 680
Grapes
I happened to know my neighbour has grapes growing over the fence, so I had a short walk this afternoon for my purple shot
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2570
photos
180
followers
198
following
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th March 2020 2:33pm
Tags
purple
,
grapes
,
rainbow2020
