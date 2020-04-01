Previous
Next
Rainbow 2020 by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 684

Rainbow 2020

I was kinder to myself this year, and didn't try to do a subject each work. Enjoyed it far better this year doing it this way
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
A lovely collage and collection. :)
April 1st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Very nice!
April 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise