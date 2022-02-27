Sign up
Photo 736
Charlie
Charlie the alpaca was my model for a low key shot for2022. Lucky I have a black alpaca as well as white ones!
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3399
photos
199
followers
156
following
Views
4
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th February 2022 6:04pm
Tags
charlie
,
alpaca
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
