Chewing My Stick in the Sun by yorkshirekiwi
Chewing My Stick in the Sun

I'm beginning to think we should have called him Dennis the Menace. He is so naughty. He'll chew anything he can find, including important paperwork left out on desks. Can't be cross with him for long though. Although his sister remains to be.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
*lynn ace
gorgeous cat ...lovely capture, lighting, tones ...fav
April 24th, 2020  
