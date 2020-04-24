Sign up
365 / 365
Chewing My Stick in the Sun
I'm beginning to think we should have called him Dennis the Menace. He is so naughty. He'll chew anything he can find, including important paperwork left out on desks. Can't be cross with him for long though. Although his sister remains to be.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2626
photos
180
followers
199
following
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th April 2020 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
percy
,
30-shots2020
*lynn
ace
gorgeous cat ...lovely capture, lighting, tones ...fav
April 24th, 2020
