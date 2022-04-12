Previous
Next
Heather otherwise known as Rainbow by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 422

Heather otherwise known as Rainbow

Heather is a golfer with a penchant for colourful outfits, which is why we call her Rainbow. Our regional Masters team (Waikato) were playing in the South Island and won. Heather was awarded the medal for best supporter. Here she is showing off her medal and her outfit. She is sporting them Waikato colours of red, yellow and black. Note the shoelaces. She even had the obligatory Mooloo cowbell. (Only kiwi's will understand this). I immediately thought of the people challenge when i saw her this morning
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
What a cool lady! Love the matching shoe laces and think the medal is well earned!
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise