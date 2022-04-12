Heather otherwise known as Rainbow

Heather is a golfer with a penchant for colourful outfits, which is why we call her Rainbow. Our regional Masters team (Waikato) were playing in the South Island and won. Heather was awarded the medal for best supporter. Here she is showing off her medal and her outfit. She is sporting them Waikato colours of red, yellow and black. Note the shoelaces. She even had the obligatory Mooloo cowbell. (Only kiwi's will understand this). I immediately thought of the people challenge when i saw her this morning