Photo 456
The Potting Shed
This time the outside of the potting shed. First I did a selective colour of the red flower and flower box, then added a bit of red split toning . Centre piece of my black and white calendar
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
NIKON Z 7_2
13th February 2024 9:19am
Tags
for2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
February 15th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Lovely!
February 15th, 2024
