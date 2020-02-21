Previous
Flower in carbonated water..... by ziggy77
Flower in carbonated water.....

Have a lovely weekend. Yet another wild, windy and wet day here.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.

21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

Lou Ann ace
So beautiful Jo. Happy weekend!
February 21st, 2020  
Nina Ganci
Impressive! The bubbles look like gold
February 21st, 2020  
