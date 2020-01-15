Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1365
Clammy Picture
Dark either side of the working day so sticking with indoor photography as Storm Brendan is only just departing. I did find inspiration for another macro-guess in my "studio". I use this a lot in there.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th January 2020 6:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro-guess
Diana
ace
A most unusual item, something to do with lighting? How lucky are you to have a studio 😉
January 15th, 2020
