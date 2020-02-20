Sign up
Photo 1401
Quick Cuppa
I hunted high and low for a tea cup and saucer in the charity shops so I could do a get-pushed challenge from kali. They now lives in my props basket.
I have always admired Sally's
@salza
minimilistic cups, and one day will be as good at them as she is!
Look carefully and you can see I've not converted this- I like the gold ri on the saucer!!
This doing still lifes from a week's worth of props is now getting quite hard- wish I'd remeberd a tea-spoon.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Photo Details
Tags
minimalism
,
minimilism
,
for2020
Rob Z
ace
Great find, great handle. great shot. :)
February 20th, 2020
kali
ace
haha neat acquisition, dont you use it?
February 20th, 2020
