Previous
Next
Quick Cuppa by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1401

Quick Cuppa

I hunted high and low for a tea cup and saucer in the charity shops so I could do a get-pushed challenge from kali. They now lives in my props basket.

I have always admired Sally's @salza minimilistic cups, and one day will be as good at them as she is!

Look carefully and you can see I've not converted this- I like the gold ri on the saucer!!

This doing still lifes from a week's worth of props is now getting quite hard- wish I'd remeberd a tea-spoon.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great find, great handle. great shot. :)
February 20th, 2020  
kali ace
haha neat acquisition, dont you use it?
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise