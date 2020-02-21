Previous
Let's Play Chess by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1402

Let's Play Chess

I cannot believe that this chess set is complete, not sure I've set it up quite right though? Not good on chess, I know the moves, but not strategy.

Props- chess set and iron filings 'hour'glass
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

JackieR

Rob Z ace
I love your composition and DOF. :)
February 20th, 2020  
