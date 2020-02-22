Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1403
Sands of Time
Tim set me the challenge of using my macro extension tubes to create an abstract, and this is a second offering.
This was not easy to set up, I used all three tubes and focussing was difficult, getting the light right and shutter speed took quite a bit of faffing.
This is also for FOR2020 using the props I chose earlier on in the week. It’s a glass timer, it takes 3.5 minuts for the iron filings to flow through
I've also made it a threefer as Fleetwood Mac did a song!!
https://www.google.com/search?safe=strict&client=tablet-android-samsung&ei=hQBRXr2GNomEhbIPxqe78As&q=sands+of+time+fleetwood+mac&oq=sands+of+time+song&gs_l=mobile-gws-wiz-serp.1.0.0i71l5.0.0..38541...0.1..0.0.0.......0.QfKNxyEnidE
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2186
photos
162
followers
95
following
384% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th February 2020 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
for2020
,
songtitle-60
,
get-pushed-395
JackieR
ace
@tdaug80
February 22nd, 2020
