Sands of Time by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1403

Sands of Time

Tim set me the challenge of using my macro extension tubes to create an abstract, and this is a second offering.

This was not easy to set up, I used all three tubes and focussing was difficult, getting the light right and shutter speed took quite a bit of faffing.

 This is also for FOR2020 using the  props I chose earlier on in the week.  It’s a glass timer, it takes 3.5 minuts for the iron filings to flow through

I've also made it a threefer as Fleetwood Mac did a song!!
