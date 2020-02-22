Sands of Time

Tim set me the challenge of using my macro extension tubes to create an abstract, and this is a second offering.This was not easy to set up, I used all three tubes and focussing was difficult, getting the light right and shutter speed took quite a bit of faffing.This is also for FOR2020 using the props I chose earlier on in the week. It’s a glass timer, it takes 3.5 minuts for the iron filings to flow throughI've also made it a threefer as Fleetwood Mac did a song!!