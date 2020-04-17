Previous
Kuksa Stirrer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1458

Kuksa Stirrer

This is an authentic Lapland 'kuksa' made from birch gnarl, mellowed by the midnight sun, the northern lights and crackling frosts (according to the label!).

Tradition dictates you make your own kuska with stirrer, or one is given as a gift.
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

