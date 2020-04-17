Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1458
Kuksa Stirrer
This is an authentic Lapland 'kuksa' made from birch gnarl, mellowed by the midnight sun, the northern lights and crackling frosts (according to the label!).
Tradition dictates you make your own kuska with stirrer, or one is given as a gift.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2271
photos
165
followers
91
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
K-70
Taken
16th April 2020 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
,
we whittled this under the light of the aurror borealis freezing to death in the frost and left it out in the midnight sun
