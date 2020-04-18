Previous
Animal Teaspoons by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1459

Animal Teaspoons

Many of you kindly commented on these spoons when I did a lazy shot of the cutlery drawer mother-lode.

Having dicussed these with my self-isolating prison cell-mate, we think there must have been a fourth at one time, no idea who bought them or how old they are.

Only one appears to be complete; Ermintrude the cow has lost a horn and Harry the hippo is missing a tooth.

On a positive note, I shed a happy tear watching Major Tom and Michael Ball singing You'll Never Walk Alone this morning. what a star!! If I live to be a 100, please let me have his gung-ho attitude, his happy and supportive family (and absolultely NO need to raise £20million for the NHS!)
Maggiemae ace
I like the phrase, "lazy shot' -know exactly what that means! These faces make me smile!
April 18th, 2020  
Annie D ace
they are so cute
April 18th, 2020  
