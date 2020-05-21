Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1492
Breakfast
21st May 2020
21st May 20
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2329
photos
175
followers
95
following
408% complete
View this month »
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
Latest from all albums
1487
1488
1489
777
1490
1491
778
1492
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st May 2020 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
julia
ace
Looks tasty.. Your plate reminds me of a classic NZ crockery Crown Lynn..
May 21st, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum. Guessing that the other half of the plate was waiting for me!
May 21st, 2020
Annie D
ace
great detail
May 21st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
That looks yummy and wonderful color
May 21st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oh yum, a favourite combo of mine too ❤️
May 21st, 2020
