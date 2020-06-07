Previous
African Tree Bee House 🐝 by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1509

African Tree Bee House 🐝

Had a socially distanced birthday tea with four friends in their garden. Their bird house is now home to bees who were flitting in and out, with absolutely no regard to distancing what so ever!!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

