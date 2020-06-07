Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1509
African Tree Bee House 🐝
Had a socially distanced birthday tea with four friends in their garden. Their bird house is now home to bees who were flitting in and out, with absolutely no regard to distancing what so ever!!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2356
photos
176
followers
94
following
413% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th June 2020 1:33pm
Tags
30dayswild2020
