U is for- Used PPE by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1571

U is for- Used PPE

A mask blew into our garden today, I was ibeside myself with disgust and fury. Littered PPE has become tthe new 'hang your dog's doo, in a bag on, a tree' in the UK
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Phil Sandford ace
Haven’t seen it. Yet. Dog poo hanging in trees, yes and often, but no PPE As yet. 🤬
August 21st, 2020  
