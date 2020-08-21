Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1571
U is for- Used PPE
A mask blew into our garden today, I was ibeside myself with disgust and fury. Littered PPE has become tthe new 'hang your dog's doo, in a bag on, a tree' in the UK
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Phil Sandford
ace
Haven’t seen it. Yet. Dog poo hanging in trees, yes and often, but no PPE As yet. 🤬
August 21st, 2020
