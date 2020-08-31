Previous
Five Fun-nnnn-Guyyyy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1581

Five Fun-nnnn-Guyyyy

Honestly there's five huge fungi here, at least 8" span and 6" tall

End of alphabet and counting August, been fun, thank you for tolerating my corny, tenuous play on words,
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

SandraD ace
Its been good fun to watch and see, love this fun guy too. Lovely light on the tips X
August 31st, 2020  
