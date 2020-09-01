Previous
Small Harvest by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1582

Small Harvest

Parsnips and carrots, enough for a portion!!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
433% complete

Photo Details

Wonderful focus and dof, I can never manage that.
September 1st, 2020  
@ludwigsdiana Diana this is totally Snapseeded on my phone!!! (I always brag when I get it in camera!!)
September 1st, 2020  
