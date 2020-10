Say Aaaahhhhhhhhhh and then say Ouch!!!!!!!!!!!!

In April I broke a top molar, rang my dentist and was advised to take pain killers and file sharp edges with a clean nail file, that's our marvelous NHS for you.



I have an appointlment tomorrow to see a real life dentist, but only because I said the pain was unbearable and I think it is now infected. Do you think I'll have to keep my face-covering on to protect them?