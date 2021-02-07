Sign up
Photo 1741
Monkey Mia
Is it a landscape? It's a flashback to the day after a big birthday, three years ago, when a dolphin accompanied us on our sunset stroll.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th January 2018 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Mona
ace
Wonderful black & white. Brings back wonderful memories to me too. Enjoy your memories,....
February 7th, 2021
