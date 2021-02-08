FoundTreasures. Need to stop Fossicking!!.

I'm going to let my camera do all of the processing this week, it has three black and white options- who knew!!



Finds to date- all intact (uness otherwise stated!),and no doubles!!



This treasure trove has been gathered over a period of about six weeks, none excavated but found in puddles, trapped in seaweed, on,or just poking out of, the surface



Six Shippam's paste jars- all different and one meat paste pot

Three jars- two could be ink pots

Two drug vials

Two stoppers (both broken)

One bottle (only a little bit broken!!)

Cut glass base of vase or wine glass.



To see where the mother load of this lot is click on the tag!



