FoundTreasures. Need to stop Fossicking!!. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1742

FoundTreasures. Need to stop Fossicking!!.

I'm going to let my camera do all of the processing this week, it has three black and white options- who knew!!

Finds to date- all intact (uness otherwise stated!),and no doubles!!

This treasure trove has been gathered over a period of about six weeks, none excavated but found in puddles, trapped in seaweed, on,or just poking out of, the surface

Six Shippam's paste jars- all different and one meat paste pot
Three jars- two could be ink pots
Two drug vials
Two stoppers (both broken)
One bottle (only a little bit broken!!)
Cut glass base of vase or wine glass.

To see where the mother load of this lot is click on the tag!

8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
477% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like beautiful finds to me. If you don't want to keep all of them, sell them somewhere. =)
February 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You found a cool collection! Why stop? Must be fun to get out, walk and look for this stuff.
February 8th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
It's amazing that so many vintage Shippam's Paste jars turn up. Maybe people had them for picnics on the beach and just left the empty jars behind. Lovely photo of all your fossicking finds!
February 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! Excellent shot!
February 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
Need to stop fossicking, but won't!
February 8th, 2021  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Love these old bottles.... I have a collection myself. :)
February 8th, 2021  
