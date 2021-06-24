Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1878
poppies bright
Controlled over exposure in camera- sooc except for a little crop.
OK Moni I lied- I snuck in one more poppy pic from yesterday.
Carole yet again we have similar a composition and effect!!
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
12
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
365
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd June 2021 10:22am
View Info
View All
Public
View
technique116
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty cool effect!
June 24th, 2021
Joyce W.
ace
So pretty! Looks like a painting!
June 24th, 2021
katy
ace
ooh I really like how this turned out!
June 24th, 2021
moni kozi
Wow! Stunning! I told you there are never enough poppy photos
June 24th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!
June 24th, 2021
