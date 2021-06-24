Previous
poppies bright by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1878

poppies bright

Controlled over exposure in camera- sooc except for a little crop.

OK Moni I lied- I snuck in one more poppy pic from yesterday.

Carole yet again we have similar a composition and effect!!
JackieR

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty cool effect!
June 24th, 2021  
Joyce W. ace
So pretty! Looks like a painting!
June 24th, 2021  
katy ace
ooh I really like how this turned out!
June 24th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! Stunning! I told you there are never enough poppy photos
June 24th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
June 24th, 2021  
