Photo 1879
Sun Catching What's it
I've been to a an introduction session on glass cutting and made a suncatcher for my studio. My hobbies in glass to hang in the window. Great fun
The items will be straightened before firing, this was a test layout.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Shutterbug
ace
That sounds fun. I like how you included a camera.
June 25th, 2021
