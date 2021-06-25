Previous
Sun Catching What's it by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1879

Sun Catching What's it

I've been to a an introduction session on glass cutting and made a suncatcher for my studio. My hobbies in glass to hang in the window. Great fun

The items will be straightened before firing, this was a test layout.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

JackieR

Shutterbug ace
That sounds fun. I like how you included a camera.
June 25th, 2021  
