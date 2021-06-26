Sign up
Photo 1880
Poppies
I'm struggling with inspiration for photographing and arting, but after going to see an exhibition of Ben Nicholson's still lifes perhaps I'm not too bad.
This is from a tutorial in an Acrylic - How to Paint book. I've framed it to give as a gift to a friend as they admired the work in progress. It is a watercolour though!
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
jrart
Susan Wakely
ace
I thought it was for your new room. Turned out nicely indeed.
June 27th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Lovely and beautifully framed! I've just given a multi-exposure print to friends for a golden wedding anniversary. It featured a single yellow rose and have just found out that yellow roses were in the wedding bouquet! Where do you source your lovely frames?
June 27th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful gift!
June 27th, 2021
