Poppies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1880

Poppies

I'm struggling with inspiration for photographing and arting, but after going to see an exhibition of Ben Nicholson's still lifes perhaps I'm not too bad.

This is from a tutorial in an Acrylic - How to Paint book. I've framed it to give as a gift to a friend as they admired the work in progress. It is a watercolour though!
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
I thought it was for your new room. Turned out nicely indeed.
June 27th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Lovely and beautifully framed! I've just given a multi-exposure print to friends for a golden wedding anniversary. It featured a single yellow rose and have just found out that yellow roses were in the wedding bouquet! Where do you source your lovely frames?
June 27th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful gift!
June 27th, 2021  
