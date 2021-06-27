Sign up
Photo 1880
I Made This An Artwork Piece
Took myself to an art exhibition of Ben Nicholson's work. He couldn't get perspective but is celebrated for his still lifes that don't look quite right- to my uneducated eye.
I loved the modern miniatures exhibition, Grayson Perry's tiny ceramic " National Treasure" made me laugh out loud ( not good in a hushed and reverential room!?)
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2987
photos
207
followers
103
following
Tags
why is it an artwork? i composed it for the window views!'
