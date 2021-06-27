Previous
I Made This An Artwork Piece
Photo 1880

I Made This An Artwork Piece

Took myself to an art exhibition of Ben Nicholson's work. He couldn't get perspective but is celebrated for his still lifes that don't look quite right- to my uneducated eye.

I loved the modern miniatures exhibition, Grayson Perry's tiny ceramic " National Treasure" made me laugh out loud ( not good in a hushed and reverential room!?)





27th June 2021

Photo Details

