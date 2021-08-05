Sign up
Photo 1920
Exposure Bracketing Exhibitionist
I hate mended things. The join is never quite right, the glue always shows through and the imperfection is permanent.
I've not tried the HDR exposure brackeing on my camera before- not sure I'll do so again!!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
aug21words
fiveplustwo-kintsugi
jralphabet21
