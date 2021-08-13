Sign up
Photo 1928
Macro- Man Drawer Money Find
Stopped being printed in 1984, no longer legal tender after 11th March 1988. It was in a 35mm film canister with some 'foreign' coins which are probably no longer legal tender in their home since the Euro established!!
Get pushed challenge was to fill the frame
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
aug21words
,
get-pushed-471
,
jralphabet21
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
here you go Laura
August 13th, 2021
