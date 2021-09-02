Previous
Future Harvest by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1948

Future Harvest

Finally used our 2019 gift to have a wine and cheese pairing tasting afternoon.

This is the Chardonnay crop and, due to poor weather, will not be ready to harvest until next month.

Must say last year's bottled harvest was rather delosh!!
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice POV! Lovely lines of vines.
September 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Soothing shot for the OCD
September 2nd, 2021  
