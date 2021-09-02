Sign up
Photo 1948
Future Harvest
Finally used our 2019 gift to have a wine and cheese pairing tasting afternoon.
This is the Chardonnay crop and, due to poor weather, will not be ready to harvest until next month.
Must say last year's bottled harvest was rather delosh!!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3119
photos
205
followers
107
following
533% complete
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1945
1063
1946
1064
1947
1065
1066
1948
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd September 2021 5:16pm
vanishing point
harvest
sep21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice POV! Lovely lines of vines.
September 2nd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Soothing shot for the OCD
September 2nd, 2021
