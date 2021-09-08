Previous
Under the trees by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1954

Under the trees

So many cyclamen planted under the trees, it looked like a motorway of white, pink and purple
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

JackieR

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
So interesting! I've only seen them potted.
Vrry nice shot
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is so pretty
September 8th, 2021  
