Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2109
Free Forks
I think I had the white balance set wrong and don't have the Affinity skills to correct it, or the inclination to re-shoot it.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3394
photos
211
followers
87
following
577% complete
View this month »
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
Latest from all albums
2106
1165
2107
1166
2108
2109
1167
105
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
7th February 2022 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
,
bad workman blames her tools!
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow you are really forking it this week!
February 10th, 2022
katy
ace
Such a creative idea in the first place. There’s nothing bad about this so the workman does not need to blame her tools
February 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close