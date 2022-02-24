Sign up
Photo 2123
Sooper Droopers
More drooping flowers in my house!
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3423
photos
212
followers
88
following
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th February 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Puta 1p or 2p in the vase to revive them. Although this is a lovely high key droop.
February 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
I fear may be too late but I'll see if your tip works!!
February 24th, 2022
