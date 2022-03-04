Sign up
Photo 2131
BlueBottle
If I could only keep one of my fossicked finds it would be this bottle and stopper.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3439
photos
214
followers
87
following
Tags
fossicked finds
,
rainbow2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely bottle and stopper.
March 4th, 2022
