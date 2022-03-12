Sign up
Photo 2139
Parish Mag
As I'm copying Mona's style in my calendar, why not go the whole hog and do a twirly magazine??
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
5
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3452
photos
213
followers
82
following
586% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th March 2022 4:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
rainbow2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Wow! Well done - it's fantabulous! I always want to try this style but have no idea where to begin.
March 12th, 2022
Mona
ace
Very cool, well done! I wanted to do something like that for my indigo today,... well it looks I have to find another idea. 💜😀
March 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Was it a good read before you made it so interesting to look at?
March 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2022
