Parish Mag by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2139

Parish Mag

As I'm copying Mona's style in my calendar, why not go the whole hog and do a twirly magazine??
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
March 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Wow! Well done - it's fantabulous! I always want to try this style but have no idea where to begin.
March 12th, 2022  
Mona ace
Very cool, well done! I wanted to do something like that for my indigo today,... well it looks I have to find another idea. 💜😀
March 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Was it a good read before you made it so interesting to look at?
March 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 12th, 2022  
