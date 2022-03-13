Previous
Cake and Tea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Cake and Tea

The sugar paste flowers from my birthday cake have lasted well
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Frogger ace
We are get-pushed partners for next week. I'd like to give you a challenge that you can do while continuing the ROYGBIV theme. How about photographing disembodied clothing. It cam be something from the closet or a drawer, crumpled laundry, whatever you can come up with. Just don't put a person in it.

I've been neglecting my photography for a few days. There isn't a good reason. I've just been preoccupied with other tasks. I'm looking forward to your challenge to get me behind the lens.
March 13th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Stunningly beautiful!
March 13th, 2022  
