Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Cake and Tea
The sugar paste flowers from my birthday cake have lasted well
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3455
photos
213
followers
82
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Latest from all albums
1188
2137
1189
2138
2139
1190
1191
2140
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th March 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Frogger
ace
We are get-pushed partners for next week. I'd like to give you a challenge that you can do while continuing the ROYGBIV theme. How about photographing disembodied clothing. It cam be something from the closet or a drawer, crumpled laundry, whatever you can come up with. Just don't put a person in it.
I've been neglecting my photography for a few days. There isn't a good reason. I've just been preoccupied with other tasks. I'm looking forward to your challenge to get me behind the lens.
March 13th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
March 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I've been neglecting my photography for a few days. There isn't a good reason. I've just been preoccupied with other tasks. I'm looking forward to your challenge to get me behind the lens.