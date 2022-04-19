Sign up
Photo 2177
Tapes
I think these were brought back from ma-in-law's, but I'm going to repurpose the 2.5cm ones for artful purposes.
I've also spotted tomorrow's subject!
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3533
photos
217
followers
83
following
596% complete
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
1219
2174
119
2175
1220
1221
2176
2177
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th April 2022 7:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2022
Annie D
ace
Ha ha I love your resourcefulness 😊 my daughter and I have had a variety of tapes over the years for netball purpose 😉
April 19th, 2022
