Antique Poison Lurking in the Cabinet by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Antique Poison Lurking in the Cabinet

I found this old thing in the cupboard, it was well and truly adhered to the shelf and back. No idea how to dispose of mercury these days, so I've put it back. It might come in handy one day?!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

JackieR

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd contact your local pharmacy. Funny I have one and it is still spot on accurate and I've had it for a good 40 years. I hadn't even used it in I don't know how many years, but when I took ill during the flood I took my temperature before calling the ambulance and when they arrived and took it with their digital one, bingo SPOT ON! so I'm keeping the mercury inside mine for now
April 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
The amount of those I’ve seen ping across the ward as someone has shook it before using!
April 20th, 2022  
