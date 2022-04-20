Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2178
Antique Poison Lurking in the Cabinet
I found this old thing in the cupboard, it was well and truly adhered to the shelf and back. No idea how to dispose of mercury these days, so I've put it back. It might come in handy one day?!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3535
photos
217
followers
83
following
596% complete
View this month »
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Latest from all albums
119
2175
1220
1221
2176
2177
1222
2178
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th April 2022 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'd contact your local pharmacy. Funny I have one and it is still spot on accurate and I've had it for a good 40 years. I hadn't even used it in I don't know how many years, but when I took ill during the flood I took my temperature before calling the ambulance and when they arrived and took it with their digital one, bingo SPOT ON! so I'm keeping the mercury inside mine for now
April 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
The amount of those I’ve seen ping across the ward as someone has shook it before using!
April 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close