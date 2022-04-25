Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2183
Bottom Left Corner
Another peek of this 2020 "commemorative" art piece celebrating the UK's key-workers. It was painted, and sold, to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children.
I promised a link to the full work at the start of the month, so here's a link to Anita's website where you can see this, and other works.
https://www.anitacaws.co.uk/art-gallery
* the link will not open from a second hand site, so try to copy and paste or just Google her!!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3545
photos
217
followers
85
following
598% complete
View this month »
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Latest from all albums
120
1224
2180
1225
2181
1226
2182
2183
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
25th April 2022 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a lovely piece but couldn’t open link. I hope others can.
April 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
hmmmm neither can I! And I'vve replaced it. Perhaps copy and paste??
April 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
tried that and did not work.
April 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Another lovely tease. The link nor her FB page, nor Google works 😢
April 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close