Bottom Left Corner

Another peek of this 2020 "commemorative" art piece celebrating the UK's key-workers. It was painted, and sold, to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children.I promised a link to the full work at the start of the month, so here's a link to Anita's website where you can see this, and other works. https://www.anitacaws.co.uk/art-gallery * the link will not open from a second hand site, so try to copy and paste or just Google her!!