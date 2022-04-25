Previous
Bottom Left Corner by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2183

Bottom Left Corner

Another peek of this 2020 "commemorative" art piece celebrating the UK's key-workers. It was painted, and sold, to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children.

I promised a link to the full work at the start of the month, so here's a link to Anita's website where you can see this, and other works.

https://www.anitacaws.co.uk/art-gallery * the link will not open from a second hand site, so try to copy and paste or just Google her!!
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

JackieR

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This is such a lovely piece but couldn’t open link. I hope others can.
April 25th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys hmmmm neither can I! And I'vve replaced it. Perhaps copy and paste??
April 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond tried that and did not work.
April 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Another lovely tease. The link nor her FB page, nor Google works 😢
April 25th, 2022  
