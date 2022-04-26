Sign up
Photo 2184
Mouse Hole?
Nope, it's the gap left in the bath panel after plumber fixed the leak. Normally it's hidden behind a basket, so out of sight, out of mind, and spiders have moved in by the looks of it!.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
26th April 2022 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
