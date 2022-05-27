Previous
Spot the Difference? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2215

Spot the Difference?

A balanced arrangement that's a gift from a friend, the other flowers of my garden plonked.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

JackieR

katy ace
I think both arrangements are absolutely stunning!
May 27th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Both are gorgeous!
May 27th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
The colours are just gorgeous. What a treat - you have two beautiful arrangements to enjoy
May 27th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
funny but to me your garden plonk grabs my eye more 😂
May 27th, 2022  
