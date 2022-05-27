Sign up
Photo 2215
Spot the Difference?
A balanced arrangement that's a gift from a friend, the other flowers of my garden plonked.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3607
photos
214
followers
87
following
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
27th May 2022 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
katy
ace
I think both arrangements are absolutely stunning!
May 27th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Both are gorgeous!
May 27th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
The colours are just gorgeous. What a treat - you have two beautiful arrangements to enjoy
May 27th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
funny but to me your garden plonk grabs my eye more 😂
May 27th, 2022
