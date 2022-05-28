Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2216
Devonshire or Cornish?
I think I do the Devonshire way, cream first then jam.
BUT is it scone (as in gone) or scone ( as in stone)? It's definitely not Scoon as that's a stoon under a throon!
28th May 2022
28th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3608
photos
214
followers
87
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Latest from all albums
2212
1246
1247
2213
1248
2214
2215
2216
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
28th May 2022 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
,
it's now the law i do a scone halfie!
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close