Devonshire or Cornish? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2216

Devonshire or Cornish?

I think I do the Devonshire way, cream first then jam.

BUT is it scone (as in gone) or scone ( as in stone)? It's definitely not Scoon as that's a stoon under a throon!
