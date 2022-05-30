Previous
It's Raining by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
It's Raining

The last of the the front garden which is bordering my month of half and halfs.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Ewwww gone dark here so I guess it is heading our way. Nice half and half.
May 30th, 2022  
katy ace
Your peonies are gorgeous and make a beautiful half-and-half. I like the rain so I think this is a Fabulous Composition
May 30th, 2022  
