Do You Wanna Kiss Me by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2228

Do You Wanna Kiss Me

I said to my brother was "I wish I could see a frog on a Lily pad" and lo!! Hundreds of froglets on the lily pads. Not one froglet was wearing a crown or looked kissable!!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

JackieR

Phil Sandford ace
Never seen so many frogs.
June 9th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
I wanted him to be a lot bigger, bright green & wearing a crown! There were so many tiny little frogs!
June 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I admit that does not make me think kiss!
June 9th, 2022  
