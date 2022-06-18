Previous
Fossil Anemone by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Fossil Anemone

When we went sea glass hunting I found this fossil, think it's a sea anemone ( bit if you know better let me know!)
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
Sounds right to me! Terrific photo of the various views of it.
June 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 18th, 2022  
Shanne
that's a very cool find
June 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous find and shown beautifully in your collage.
June 18th, 2022  
