Photo 2237
Fossil Anemone
When we went sea glass hunting I found this fossil, think it's a sea anemone ( bit if you know better let me know!)
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3654
photos
213
followers
89
following
Tags
30dayswild2022
katy
ace
Sounds right to me! Terrific photo of the various views of it.
June 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 18th, 2022
Shanne
that's a very cool find
June 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous find and shown beautifully in your collage.
June 18th, 2022
