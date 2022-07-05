Previous
Lavender Field by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2250

Lavender Field

A lovely visit to a local lavender farm today.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

Lesley ace
I’m loving seeing all the purple fields just now.
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I hope those long rows are lavender. Nice leading lines.
July 5th, 2022  
Shanne
great black and white leading lines
July 5th, 2022  
