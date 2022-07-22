Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2267
There's No Internet - On Three Devices!!
Tim challenged me to go into a room I wouldn't usually enter to take a photograph.
I only enter this room to deliver regular beverages, collect occasional printing and reset the sodding router.
He works in here, and I've made His office look tidy!!
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3714
photos
212
followers
89
following
621% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd July 2022 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-520
JackieR
ace
@tdaug80
an interesting challenge Tim, thank you. Worked out light from window in morning best to get Him in silhouette, also when not going to interrupt his meetings!! Hope met the challenge set?!
July 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving this capture of Mr R in his work space.
Oh dear, time for a new network supplier!!
July 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous light!
July 22nd, 2022
Oh dear, time for a new network supplier!!