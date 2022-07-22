Previous
There's No Internet - On Three Devices!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2267

There's No Internet - On Three Devices!!

Tim challenged me to go into a room I wouldn't usually enter to take a photograph.

I only enter this room to deliver regular beverages, collect occasional printing and reset the sodding router.

He works in here, and I've made His office look tidy!!

22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

JackieR

@tdaug80 an interesting challenge Tim, thank you. Worked out light from window in morning best to get Him in silhouette, also when not going to interrupt his meetings!! Hope met the challenge set?!
July 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving this capture of Mr R in his work space.
Oh dear, time for a new network supplier!!
July 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous light!
July 22nd, 2022  
