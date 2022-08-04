Sign up
Photo 2280
Fork 'Andles
Diagonal is today's prompt. I've done this composition
before
and I remember faffing about with the DSLR to get it right! So much quicker on the phone using Snapseed.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
diagonal
,
make30
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love it fav
I love that sketch
August 4th, 2022
I love that sketch