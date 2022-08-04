Previous
Fork 'Andles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2280

Fork 'Andles

Diagonal is today's prompt. I've done this composition before and I remember faffing about with the DSLR to get it right! So much quicker on the phone using Snapseed.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love it fav
I love that sketch
August 4th, 2022  
