There's Mine! Bringing Up The Rear!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2281

There's Mine! Bringing Up The Rear!!

Lost what I could afford on the gee-gees last night!! Simply Red then did a 1.5 hour set. Never a fan, but I recognised the hits, and Mick Hucknall can still hold a note!

Mary challenged me to make a colourful photo after a month of BnW. Ross' theme is movement and it's ( hopefully just) meeting today's rule of 1/3s promot

This section of the crowd turned as one to cheer on their horse.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

JackieR ace
@mcsiegle Mary I will try and take a more colourful one, in the meantime I hope you approve of this one?
August 5th, 2022  
