Photo 2281
There's Mine! Bringing Up The Rear!!
Lost what I could afford on the gee-gees last night!! Simply Red then did a 1.5 hour set. Never a fan, but I recognised the hits, and Mick Hucknall can still hold a note!
Mary challenged me to make a colourful photo after a month of BnW. Ross' theme is movement and it's ( hopefully just) meeting today's rule of 1/3s promot
This section of the crowd turned as one to cheer on their horse.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3739
photos
211
followers
90
following
624% complete
2281
Tags
theme-movement
,
sixws-132
,
people-celebrating
,
make30
,
get-pushed-522
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
Mary I will try and take a more colourful one, in the meantime I hope you approve of this one?
August 5th, 2022
