There's Mine! Bringing Up The Rear!!

Lost what I could afford on the gee-gees last night!! Simply Red then did a 1.5 hour set. Never a fan, but I recognised the hits, and Mick Hucknall can still hold a note!



Mary challenged me to make a colourful photo after a month of BnW. Ross' theme is movement and it's ( hopefully just) meeting today's rule of 1/3s promot



This section of the crowd turned as one to cheer on their horse.