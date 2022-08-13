Previous
Tenacious by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2289

Tenacious

Evidence enough that dandelions have deep taproots. They're providing something for occasional visiting hover-fly and a bit of green on my prairie!!

It's currently 36.5°C (97.7°F) in the shade with an occasional zephyr wafting by. Last rainfall here July 22 and that was negligable
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Photo Details

