Photo 2289
Tenacious
Evidence enough that dandelions have deep taproots. They're providing something for occasional visiting hover-fly and a bit of green on my prairie!!
It's currently 36.5°C (97.7°F) in the shade with an occasional zephyr wafting by. Last rainfall here July 22 and that was negligable
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Camera
moto g(7) power
13th August 2022 11:29am
Tags
make30
,
heatwave22
